ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base is reporting a fourth confirmed COVID-19 case.

The announcement came Sunday on their Facebook page.

The base already declared a public health emergency earlier this month and is under Health Protection Condition: Charlie.

That means they're practicing extra safety measures like social distancing and frequent hand washing per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's a timeline of when their confirmed cases were reported.

March 13: The base adjusted their gate procedure to limit contact between guards and motorists.

March 21: The base reported a Team Robins civilian was their first confirmed case of COVID-19. The base also declared a public health emergency.

March 23: The base reported their second confirmed case. These cases live in Houston and Henry counties. The next day, Col. Brian Moore gave an update on how the base is handling COVID-19 in a video posted to their Facebook page.

March 25: The base reported a third confirmed case and announced they are under Health Protection Condition: Charlie. The third case lived on the base itself, according to a Facebook post.

