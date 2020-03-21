KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 7-month-old boy in Kershaw County, South Carolina has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, NBC affiliate WISTV reported Friday.

Courtney Doster told the station her son Emmett had a fever Monday night. She rushed him to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, where he tested positive for coronavirus the following day.

Doster and her family are in isolation at home until April 1, according to the report.

Doster said she also tested positive for the virus.

Her other children, identified as a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, are not showing any symptoms.

The mother told reporters the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have not been able to determine where and how they contracted the novel coronavirus.

