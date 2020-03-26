An 89-year-old man is doing his part to help out with the coronavirus pandemic.

Some medical professionals have expressed the need for more masks as they care for patients who have COVID-19 symptoms.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross shared a photo of Milton, a memory care patient, who is chipping in to help. He saw his nurse, Pamela, making masks for healthcare workers to fight COVID-19.

She is volunteering with the “Sewing Masks for Atlanta Hospitals” group and said Milton got his measuring tape and started cutting perfect 7-inch elastic for each mask.

While homemade mask are not preferred, the CDC suggests the use of a homemade mask - like a bandanna or a scarf - as a last resort when medical masks are not available. They also note that homemade masks are not personal protective equipment. This is because their capability to protect healthcare personnel is unknown.

But many say something is better than nothing.

Earlier this week, 11Alive spoke with Jeanne Pete, organizer of another Facebook group called Mask Making for Atlanta Healthcare Workers. She said volunteers know that the cloth masks they are making are not what healthcare workers should be using, in “normal” circumstances.

“I know it’s not standard, N95 masks, with respirators, but people are going out with nothing, and we’ve got to keep our healthcare workers safe and alive,” Pete said. “Yes, we know these are not CDC standard materials, but with the CDC coming out and saying, ‘wear bandanas,’ we thought, well, we’re going to do the best that we can and provide as many masks as possible, and whoever wants to wear them, can, and whoever doesn’t, does not have to.”

