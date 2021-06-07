Coliseum Medical Centers says they are COVID-19-free for the first time in more than a year

MACON, Ga. — Over the last year, we've started many of our newscasts with the news that COVID-19 cases have spiked at Central Georgia hospitals, but Tuesday, Coliseum Medical Centers says they are COVID-19-free for the first time in more than a year.

In July 2020, Coliseum Medical Centers had 52 positive COVID-19 patients.

That's according to the federal HealthData.gov website.

Today, they have zero.

Coliseum Medical Center Intensive Care Unit Nurse Julia Rodgers married Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit Clinical Coordinator John Rodgers at the start of the pandemic.

"We came back from our honeymoon and they were screening us at the door for COVID-19," said Julia.

They got married on February 15, and then they came home to Coliseum's first positive COVID-19 patient on March 21.

"At the time, we didn't have any patients, so we were getting their transfers, because we were so filled," said Rodgers.

She vividly recalls not being able to save one of her first COVID-19 patients.

Rodgers said, "One of them ended up dying and I had to call the family member and let them know he had died, and it was on Easter day, so that's the one memory that will always be in my head that will always be in my head. That was my worst day."

Coliseum nurses like Rodgers have treated over 3,000 COVID-19 patients for the past 15 months.

Tuesday marked the first day without a single COVID-19 patient in their hospital.

Coliseum Health System's Chief Medical Officer Doctor Corbi Milligan says it's a surreal feeling.

Milligan said, "To be at this point, it's almost like coming through a battle, literally. I can imagine how soldiers feel when the shooting stops and you have that moment of peace. We are going to relish in it, but we are ever vigilant and ready again."

Several other Central Georgia hospitals also report zero positive patients.

Houston Medical had 41 this time last year, and they now have 8.

Fairview Park had 40 in July 2020, now they also have none.

Rodgers says it's easier mentally knowing that Central Georgia hospitals are doing better.

Rodgers said, "It's really nice. It's like a breath of fresh air, honestly."

Milligan also said while their hospital is currently COVID-free, the virus is still spreading around Central Georgia, which is why they are still pushing for you to get your vaccine.

The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent was not reporting their COVID-19 case numbers to the federal government one year ago, so those numbers are not available.