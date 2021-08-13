'A hard pill for me': Central Georgia seeing rise in COVID-19 cases in children

Most are not severely sick, and most are not needing hospitalization, but they are still spreading it to other people.

DUBLIN, Ga. — While new COVID-19 cases are mounting across Central Georgia, Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin says their pediatric cases are also on the rise.

Stephanie Stubbs, a District Safety Coordinator of Dublin City Schools, and a parent of a 10- and 12-year-old, says her kids are taking the necessary precautions to be safe.

"My 12-year-old, right away, he wanted to get the vaccine. We allowed him to make that choice. I thought it was a great choice. 'Go ahead. Yes, let's do this!' He was all for it because he wants to play sports and he doesn't want anything to interrupt that," said Stubbs.

Stubbs' 10-year-old daughter does not have the option right now to get vaccinated.

"If she were to get sick, especially with this new variant and not knowing how hard it is hitting kids, it makes you nervous as a parent," said Stubbs.

Dr. Leah Helton, a pediatrician at Fairview Park Hospital, said that parents should have a heightened sense of awareness for their children's health.

"It is affecting kids more than we originally thought. A year ago, it really seemed to be a disease of older people, but this summer, we are definitely seeing more in kids. Unlike a common cold, it may really harm someone else," said Helton.

Helton says that most are not severely sick, and most are not needing hospitalization, but they are still spreading it to other people.

"That is a hard pill for me because I am a very protective parent, and so I want to try to keep my kids safe and healthy," said Stubbs.