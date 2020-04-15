MACON, Ga. — Houston still leads the way in Central Georgia -- with more than 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19, it's got more than any other county here.

"As the disease continues to spread in the community, we will see those numbers continue to increase."

But it's also the largest county in Central Georgia by population.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says a per capita case rate adjusts for population differences.

"It's an important new tool because it presents a more clear picture and [enables you to] compare county to county," he said.

Now, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is making those per capita stats available in their daily COVID-19 updates.

It was possible to make the calculation on your own before they started posting it (all you'd need is the raw case number for a given county and its population). However, by centrally reporting it on its COVID-19 tracker, DPH has streamlined the comparison process.

According to the DPH, Houston County has a case rate of about 84 per 100,000 people. Bibb sits at about 50.

Even though they have fewer total cases, some smaller counties have a much higher rate.

Macon County at about 330 cases per 100,000 people and Dooly County, has nearly 370 cases per capita.

Dooly Sheriff Craig Peavy says unlike some other small communities, his county still has thousands of people passing through it.

"What's different about us is we still have a major pipeline which is I-75 that runs right through us," he said.

Though he says most people there are doing a good job following state and federal guidelines, and the county has only about 50 confirmed cases and 2 deaths, the virus has drastically changed daily life in Dooly County.

Busy streets are largely empty and familiar faces are sheltered in place.

"This thing's spread worse than anything I've ever seen in my lifetime," said Peavy. "I just hope and pray that there's an end to this right around the corner."

He says 5 employees at the Sheriff's Office have tested positive for the virus and are quarantining. They're all starting to feel better according to the sheriff.

RELATED: Robins Air Force Base reports 3 more COVID-19 recoveries, 2 more confirmed cases

RELATED: Former Houston County ER, ICU nurses sign up to help fight COVID-19

RELATED: 'It was tangible': Perry Fire Department treats dozens of potential COVID-19 patients

RELATED: Warner Robins pharmacy makes and donates hand sanitizer for healthcare workers

RELATED: Navicent still not publicly releasing number of COVID-19 patients

RELATED: 13 novel coronavirus deaths at Houston Healthcare

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.