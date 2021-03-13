The Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Noris Price also got vaccinated.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers have been getting vaccinated all week in Georgia, and Friday, the vaccine came to Baldwin County.

Baldwin teachers and staff, and even the superintendent rolled up their sleeves.

At the Board of Education Center in Baldwin County, dozens of cars lined up for the Moderna vaccine.

You could just feel the energy. Lakeview Academy fifth-grade teachers Natalie Pilcher and Charlene Dunn got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Pilcher said, "It's a wonderful day, we have been waiting for this for a while."

"Even at school with the kids when they come up and want to hug you, and we're like, 'Uh... no, it's COVID season,'" said Dunn. "Now we can just embrace these kids that have been waiting for us to touch and hug them. It's a good day."

Pilcher says the shot already makes her feel safer and hopeful as a teacher and frontline worker.

"I'm excited to be able to hopefully eventually be without my mask with my students," said Pilcher.

Dunn says now she can hold her recently-born grandson.

Dunn said, "This means in a few weeks, I can go to Maryland and hold him and cuddle him."

"I am just very excited and I wanted to set the example," said Dr. Price. "I'm just so thankful. they have been amazing in providing a high-quality education to our students."

Kavanaugh Chandler also called it a big day for Baldwin County.

Community Health Care Systems Chief Operating Officer Kavanaugh Chandler said, "This is phenomenal. We're all heroes. We're are all saving lives and teachers can get back into the classroom."

The folks in line at this location aren't the only ones receiving their vaccine. There are 250 more teachers at the health department receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Some teachers weren't able to get their first dose Friday, but Superintendent Price says they'll have another day for them to get their first shot.