Agnes Scott College president hospitalized with COVID-19

Leocadia Zak has been admitted to Emory University Hospital after she tested positive with COVID-19 according to a release from the school.

DECATUR, Ga. — The president of Agnes Scott College has been admitted to Emory University Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Friday.

According to a release from the Board of Trustees Chair, Elizabeth Holder, this came as a surprise because President Leocadia Zak had been extremely cautious and careful regarding health protocols and avoiding exposure.

"As many of you know, our president always puts Agnes Scott first and works tirelessly for our community. I have encouraged Lee to focus on her health at this time," Holder said. "I have every confidence that the campus leadership team, in consultation with Lee, will continue to advance the important work of planning for the fall semester."

Holder said that Zak is receiving care and is resting comfortably. She goes on to remind everyone that COVID-19 can impact anyone.

Zak has been president of the Decatur-based all women's college since July 2018.

Credit: Agnes Scott College
Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak

