ANNISTON, Alabama — Residents of an Alabama community less than 100 miles from Atlanta are upset that federal officials have decided to house Americans infected with the Wuhan coronavirus there.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced in a release on Saturday that the FEMA Center in Anniston would be used for some of the American passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

According to the HHS statement, the passengers set to be housed at the Anniston facility have already tested positive for the coronavirus -- which has recently been dubbed COVID-19 by officials.

"The passengers who will stay at the Center tested positive for COVID-19, although at this time, they either do not have symptoms or have mild flu-like symptoms. Any of the evacuees who become seriously ill will be transported to pre-identified hospitals for medical care," the HHS statement said, in part.

The HHS statement did not indicate how many passengers would be moved to the Anniston facility.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus?

In an emergency meeting held Sunday morning, the Anniston City Council unanimously passed a resolution urging that all options be considered to prevent the passengers from being moved into their community.

Similar emergency meetings for the city council of the neighboring community of Oxford as well as the Calhoun County Commission were announced for later in the day on Sunday.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak causing disaster prep stores to run out of supplies

In a series of tweets, the US Congressman for that part of Alabama, Mike Rogers, said that he had spoken with President Donald Trump on Saturday night, and that the president thought the decision to house individuals exposed to COVID-19 at the Anniston facility was the wrong decision.

In addition, Rogers said that Trump had no advance notice of the move and that "these persons were brought to the continental United States without his consent."

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said HHS officials notified him of its intention to use the FEMA facility there on Saturday.

Late Sunday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement which said that Saturday's HHS release "was inadvertently, and perhaps prematurely, sent notifying the State of Alabama that these individuals were scheduled to begin transporting to Alabama as early as Wednesday."

Ivey went on to say that she had been informed during two rounds of conference calls between HHS, the White House, Ivey and her staff, that the Anniston facility was "only being considered as a 'back-up' plan, in case they run out of alternative locations. They assured us on both calls that no decision had been made to send anyone to Anniston."

According to NBC News, officials in Costa Mesa, Calif., were granted a restraining order Friday night by a federal judge temporarily halting the relocation of up to 50 patients from Travis Air Force Base in Northern California to the Fairview Development Center in that city.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship forces Atlanta elderly couple into Japan quarantine

Costa Mesa officials said they were concerned that the building that the federal government intended to use was in a densely populated area surrounded by schools, golf courses and homes.

An elderly couple from Atlanta who had been on the Diamond Princess, Clyde and Renee Smith, both 80 years old, are quarantined in a Tokyo Hospital.

On Thursday, their son said he was concerned because they still tested positive for the virus despite not showing any symptoms.

The Smiths are undergoing testing every 48 hours and must test negative before they can return to the United States.

RELATED HEADLINES |

Iran's health minister raises death toll, says virus came from China travel

South Korea leader calls for 'unprecedented' steps to stop virus

Japan says 23 cruise passengers not tested for virus before disembarking

How the CDC is preparing for possibility of a coronavirus pandemic

11 US cruise ship passengers test positive for coronavirus

2 former cruise ship passengers with virus have died