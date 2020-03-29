MACON, Ga. — Amazon confirmed via email Sunday that at least one worker at the south Macon fulfillment center tested positive for COVID-19.

Amazon released this statement to 13WMAZ:

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site. You can read more about all we’re doing to protect employees and partners here."

The company says they have notified employees at the fulfillment center of this confirmed case, but did not give any more details about the person or which part of the center they worked.

Amazon says they will ask employees who had close contact with the worker to not return to the building and quarantine for at least 14 days. They will be paid during this time.

Amazon also says they've implemented preventive measures to keep workers safe at all of their facilities, including:

Increasing the amount and intensity of cleaning at all facilities including sanitization of door handles, stairway rails, elevator buttons, lockers, touch screens and more,

Practicing social distancing within buildings including no stand-up meetings, spreading out tables and chairs in break rooms, staggering shift and break times, in-app training and more,

Requiring employees to stay home and get medical attention if they're feeling unwell,

Asking employees to stop non-essential travel,

Interviewing candidates via video,

And asking employees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, then use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

