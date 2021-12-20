Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens tests positive for COVID-19

Dickens said his rapid test came back positive. He is awaiting the results of a PCR test.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news on social media Monday evening.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19 with a rapid test. I am feeling well and have mild symptoms," he said in a tweet. "Please be smart about your holiday plans. Get tested. Wear masks. And get vaccinated. I’ll be back out in the city as soon as I can. Stay safe this holiday season!

Dickens said that since the Omicron variant has been surging, he has increased getting tested for the virus to every other day. He said he is still waiting the results of a PCR test. Dickens said he is fully vaccinated.

