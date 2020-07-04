MILAN, Italy — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is scheduled to perform live on Easter Sunday from the empty Duomo Cathedral of Milan, Italy. His performance will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Bocelli posted on his Twitter page about the performance.

"On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan. I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride. The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth," Bocelli said.

In years past, Bocelli has performed with everyone from Barbara Streisand to Celine Dion. Due to social distancing guidelines, this performance will be solo.

His foundation is raising money for coronavirus relief efforts geared toward helping hospitals buy equipment.

Music For Hope LIVE will be at 1 p.m. EST on Easter Sunday.

