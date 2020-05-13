MARIETTA, Ga. — Those who missed the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbird's a couple of weeks ago got another opportunity to see a military flyover on Thursday.

The Dobbins Air Force Reserve's 94th Airlift Wing's C-130H3 Hercules aircrafts took off at around 6 p.m. and traveled to north Georgia hospitals to salute healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers for their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The C-130 flyover began at Dobbins ARB in Marietta, before going to Kennesaw, Canton, Jasper, Dalton, Rome, Cartersville and Hiram.

Did you see the flyover? Share your photos by texting them to (404) 885-7600!

Dobbins Air Reserve Base

Similar displays, like the one by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels in Atlanta, have been taking place in other cities across the nation in honor of the healthcare workers and other first responders.

Hundreds of healthcare workers and thousands of people all over metro Atlanta from across the region cheered as the jets went overhead in a spectacular display.

Did you miss the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds? Watch it from our news chopper here.

Your photos: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flyover Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flyover Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta in salute to first responders

'A bit of hope' | Member of Thunderbirds from metro Atlanta aims to raise spirits below with flight above