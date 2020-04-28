ATLANTA — Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is beginning to reopen several properties, according to a report from CNBC.

The news agency obtained an internal memo that said they had plans to open 49 of its malls and outlet centers starting on Friday.

In Georgia, seven properties will open, including Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Prime Outlets, Phipps Plaza, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb, the memo said.

Gov. Brian Kemp began reopening the state's economy last Friday when bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, gyms, spas and salons were able to conduct business. On Monday, restaurants were given the green light for dine-in service.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect until midnight on April 30. Kemp said he would detail in the coming days how things would look when that expires.

In the memo, they said hours would be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, to allow for cleaning overnight.

Simon Property Group, according to the memo, said free temperature testing would be available to customers and that they would provide CDC-approved masks and sanitizer to shoppers. Employees will be required to wear face masks.

The memo, CNBC reported, also stated that it would take additional measures in the malls, including, but not limited to:

Limit the number of entrances

Limiting the sinks and urinals in restrooms to every other one

Placing decals on floors to direct traffic flow

Limiting food court seating

Play areas to remain closed

When reached by email, a representative from Perimeter Mall's ownership said they are "closely monitoring" the situation and "diligently working" on plans to reopen.

11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks! We want to hear from you. Do you think it's a good idea to reopen malls on Friday? Vote here!

We are focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE HEADLINES:

US reaches 1 million COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Coronavirus in Georgia | State confirms 24,606 cases and 1,025 deaths

2Chainz feeds people outside Atlanta restaurant

CDC names six new symptoms of coronavirus

Spot check: Grocery stores lax on employee masks