ATLANTA — The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced nearly $5.4 million in funding for "immediate and long-term recovery assistance" to organizations providing support in Georgia and Montana.

“As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society,” said Arthur M. Blank, chairman of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. “This is that moment - to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes.”

The Foundation will grant $5 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, established by United Way of Greater Atlanta and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, they said.

RELATED: Ways to help: Community partners and charities in need amid coronavirus pandemic

Other organizations that will receive funds in Atlanta include Hands on Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Foundation.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, owned by Blank, donated 3.5 tons of surplus of food ($100,000 value), providing more than 2,310 meals to six nonprofit groups in Atlanta - Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO), Atlanta Mission, Atlanta City Baptist Rescue Mission, Gateway Center, Hope House, and Salvation Army: Red Shield Services.

OTHER CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

Animal rescue donates flowers to memory care home

Six Flags donates 1,600 pounds of unused food to local charity

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan donates $100K to help feed families, workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Masks from drama shows bring real relief during virus outbreak