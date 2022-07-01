As Omicron spreads, what type of mask should you wear right now?

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, the CDC recommends wearing masks in layers again.

MACON, Ga. — With more and more people testing positive for COVID-19, it's even more important to wear the most effective mask to stay protected.

We spoke to a few people to see what they've been wearing and to a Piedmont Macon nurse to learn what's the best option.

As we all know, there are plenty of different types of masks to take with us out on errands like running to the grocery store, but the question is, what type of mask is best to wear out in public as the Omicron variant spreads -- a cloth mask, a level 1 hospital mask, or an N95 mask?

Every time Jessica Stokes is in public, she wears a mask.

"Depending on where I am going, if I am going to be in and out like at the grocery store, I'll just wear any type of mask," Stokes said.

Thess Wooten wears cloth masks.

"I really don't mess with the disposable ones. I stick with the ones you can wash over and over, where we don't have as much litter," Wooten said.

Randall Herndon wears one when he is asked to.

Herndon said, "Sometimes, folks look at you like you should be wearing it and they get mad at you, but it's a personal choice."

Right now, the CDC recommends wearing masks in layers again. Piedmont's Infection Prevention Manager Brandi Jones says that's because cloth face masks alone do not filter particles like hospital-grade surgical masks.

"So now if I am out and about in public and I don't have anything else and I have to go to the grocery store, then, yes, wear what you have, which is going to just be a cloth mask," Jones said. "You don't want to be in an extended period of time around a lot of people with a cloth mask while the spread is high; and the spread is high right now."

Stokes said she wears her mask to protect her mother, her family, and the families of those around her.

If you wear an N95 mask or a level 1 surgical mask, throw those away after use. However, you can hold on to your cloth masks. Jones recommends washing your cloth mask every week, if not every day.