At-home COVID tests: What you need to know about the results

Chief Medical Officer at WebMD talks about what you need to know when taking an at-home COVID-19 test.

TAMPA, Fla. — We want to take a deeper dive into what you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and it could start right at your home.

By now you know about at-home COVID tests. We talked with the Chief Medical Officer at WebMD about them to break down what you need to know about taking one and what do depending on how you test.

He says they give you good information, but there are some things to keep in mind.

Dr. John Whyte says if you have symptoms and you test positive: it's accurate. You need quarantine and take care of yourself.

If you have symptoms and it's negative, you may not have enough viral load and you should test yourself again in about 2 days.

If you test negative with no symptoms, it's still pretty accurate, but there's a risk it may not have been detected when you actually are becoming infectious.

Dr. Whyte says one of the biggest mistakes with these tests: not swabbing correctly.

"They just do a little teeny tiny, and that's not going to work. You don't have to push it in as far, as might have been the case earlier this year when you went somewhere, and you almost felt assaulted, but you still have to push it up your nose a fair amount, twirl it around a little, because you want it to get a good sample."

The most accurate is a PCR test. But, with that, you'll have to go to an office or a testing site.

You can do an at-home PCR, but you'll have to collect the sample and then mail it back to the lab.