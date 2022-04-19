Masks now officially optional at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The judge said the CDC overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — After a federal judge ruled against the national mask mandate for mass transit, the world's busiest airport announced they'd be dropping the requirement.

Masks are now optional for employees, passengers, and visitors inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, they said on Tuesday.

"Although a mask mandate will no longer be enforced, employees, passengers, and visitors are reminded that masks continue to offer a level of protection against the COVID virus," officials said in a statement.

MARTA also announced on Tuesday that they would not enforce the mask mandate "until further notice."

Effective immediately, masks are now optional for employees, passengers and visitors inside the Airport. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 19, 2022

In a 59-page lawsuit ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based. She also said the order was fatally flawed because the CDC didn't follow proper rulemaking procedures.

The Justice Department declined to comment on whether it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order. The CDC also declined to comment.