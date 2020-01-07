Main security checkpoint at Atlanta airport closed after TSA agent tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers are being directed to the north security checkpoint.

ATLANTA — The main checkpoint for passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been shut down Wednesday afternoon after a TSA agent tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the TSA confirmed the news to 11Alive.

According to officials, the main checkpoint will now be closed for the time being for a deep cleaning, leaving passengers the only option to go through the north security checkpoint for the rest of the day, or until the deep cleaning is finished.

The north checkpoint is behind the American Airlines ticket counters.

Airport officials said passengers should get to the airport in enough time, because the lines to get through security are getting backed up.

According to information provided by the TSA, there have been 29 total TSA screening and non-screening officers who have tested positive for the coronavirus at Hartsfield-Jackson throughout the pandemic. There have been 866 TSA employees overall who have tested positive, with five deaths.

The TSA reminded passengers who believe they may have come in contact with an infected person within the past 14 days should follow the CDC’s recommendations for travel-associated exposure.

