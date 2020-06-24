This is how salaries will look when the Atlanta Braves return to the field

Players will earn about 37 percent of their full salaries.

ATLANTA — After nearly three months of negotiations, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement on a 60-game season which will begin on July 23 or 24. The Players Association agreed to health and safety protocols presented by MLB on Tuesday night to clear the final hurdle of negotiations.

Liberty Media, the Braves’ parent company, reported last month a drop in operating revenue during the first quarter due to the delay of players’ salaries. In March, MLB owners and players agreed to a $170 million advance for April and May. According to ESPN, the players will not receive forgiveness on the advance and will not receive bonus money for postseason play.

Players will earn about 37 percent of their full salaries, pending the completion of the season.

