Atlanta mayor says she will sign order requiring masks

She said she is going to defy the governor's executive order and require the public to wear masks.

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has continuously asked Gov. Brian Kemp to mandate masks in Atlanta in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, but she said he has "refused."

Mayor Bottoms said this morning on MSNBC that she will defy the governor's executive order, similar to what Savannah previously did.

"I specifically asked our governor about allowing Atlanta to go forward with mandating masks in our city, he refused," Bottoms said. "Other cities have taken the approach that they are going to defy the governor's executive order and Savannah has done it, some other cities have done it and Atlanta is going to do it today."

She said that COVID-19 is "wreaking havoc" in the city.

"We will never be able to reopen our schools and our economy if we don't take some responsibility for what we can do as leaders to make sure that people aren't exposed to this virus," she said.

When asked about schools, she said it doesn't seem like a good idea to open due to the spike in cases.

"I think it's irresponsible to rush to open our schools," she said.

It's not clear how the governor will address the cities that are forging ahead with their own mask mandates.