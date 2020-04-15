ATLANTA — It was an unexpected shift for Keith Lewis, founder of the non-profit, I’m A Father F1rst. However, it’s a challenge he said he has met head-on.

“I went from planning summer activities to feeding families daily,” Lewis said.

Lewis is calling his efforts to help the community #MealsofLove. The goal is to help feed hundreds of families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is an effort he said was spearheaded by Fredrica Sartor of Simplee Amazing Catering. For the past month, he has partnered with local restaurants to deliver meals free of charge throughout metro Atlanta.

I’m A Father F1rst even received a $25,000 grant from Atlanta Public Schools.

“Out of $25,000 we plan on feeding 100 family’s meals for the week,” explained Lewis. “The first week that Simplee Amazing did it, it was for lunch and dinner which was sandwich turkey clubs and chips. Then for dinner, it was a big pan of beef stroganoff, meatloaf, baked chicken breasts.”

“As Dr. [Meria] Carstarphen said when she gave me the grant, she said Keith you are providing meals of dignity,” Lewis mentioned.

This past Sunday, Lewis teamed up with Fin and Feathers to deliver Easter meals.

“My goal is in this new norm is to share resources and remove the red tape,” Lewis stated.

Lewis said his goal is to at least feed 200 families in the area. He also said he plans to partner with rapper and radio personality Yung Joc and his restaurant, Club South Beach, to donate 20 meals.

If you would like to help or are simply in need of help, you can call 404-951-8057.

