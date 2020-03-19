ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed multiple executive orders on Thursday, ultimately shutting down all restaurant dining rooms, gyms and bars.

The order limits all restaurants within the city to offer take-out or delivery only.

Also in the order is the immediate closure of all bars, gyms, movie theaters, entertainment venues, bowling alleys and social clubs effective at midnight.

"The fate of cities across the globe will be upon soon if we do not follow recommendations on ways to slow the spread of the Coronavirus," she said on Twitter.

To help with curbside pickup, she has signed an order halting any towing or booting of vehicles parked in the right of way.

Lastly, on Twitter she said that she is working to find a way to allow restaurants to offer alocholic beverages to be sold through take-out or delivery.

"If there is a provision in State law that empowers me to waive alcohol take out, I’ll gladly sign it. I’ve just not seen it yet," she said.

Several restaurants in the metro have already taken these actions to protect customers and employees. Many have altered their strategies to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

