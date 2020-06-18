ATLANTA — Ten days after starting full contact training, Atlanta United team officials announced a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

They did not specify which player tested positive, but said it was a "first team player" and that it came Thursday following "mandatory club testing."

Atlanta United medical staff have been working with local infectious disease specialists to treat the player, they said.

They said the player was asymptomatic and has been observing isolation protocols since receiving the result.

The team will conduct testing Friday morning prior to resuming training, in adherence with MLS health and safety protocols, they said.

No additional staff or players received a positive result.

MLS is expected to resume play on July 8 in Orlando where all teams will gather for tournament-style play.

MORE HEADLINES:

Atlanta United find out opponents for 'MLS is Back Tournament'

Atlanta United, MLS set to resume season

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 18

Georgia now has more than 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases