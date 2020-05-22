ATLANTA — The Atlanta run of "Hamilton" at the Fox Theatre has been cancelled, according to an update from Broadway in Atlanta.

“Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the rescheduled performances of Hamilton at the Fox Theatre this August and September will not be able to go on as planned," the theater announced on Facebook.

Instead, the Fox Theatre said it has scheduled new performance dates for next year, with a run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 26, 2021.

"We are in the process of contacting all ticket holders with their next steps,” the organization wrote.

The original run, which had been set to begin March 31 and run until early May, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticketholders have been advised to go to Broadway Atlanta’s website for details on being refunded. https://atlanta.broadway.com/help/#hamilton.

While the live performance in Atlanta is closed for now, fans will still get a chance to watch the hit-musical when it becomes available to stream on Disney+ on July 3.

