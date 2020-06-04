AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Augusta National Golf Club announced Monday morning that after their earlier decision to postpone the April dates for the 2020 Masters, and considering other mandates and cautions associated with COVID-19, that they have decided to target The 2020 Masters for Nov. 9-15, 2020.

"We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus around the world. As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions," said a release from Augusta National Chairman, Fred S. Ridley.

More details will be shared from officials with Augusta National in the weeks and months to come.

They emphasize at this point that the future plans are based on favorable recommendations from health officials.

RELATED: British Open canceled until 2021 as golf schedule reworked

"Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week," Ridley said in the release.

In addition, the club is canceling the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur.

"Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision," Ridley said.

Each player who accepts an invitation to the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women's National Amateur, provided she remains an amateur.

Those who purchased tickets will be sent a refund in May and given the opportunity to purchase tickets for the event next year.

MORE HEADLINES |

Trump says he believes NFL season will start on time in meeting with sports commissioners

Masters tournament postponed due to coronavirus

Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of virus

Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021

Tour de France yet to be postponed amid coronavirus outbreak





