ATLANTA — Augusta University (AU) Health System is apologizing after losing a small sample of COVID19 tests in the last two weeks.

Patient Bonnie Roberts contacted 11Alive after receiving a test from one of AU’s 50 testing sites on April 24.

Roberts said she started to feel sick with a cough, fever, and gastrointestinal issues and contacted AU, who helped set up an appointment in a drive-thru testing facility. Roberts said she was told she would have the results in 72 hours.

The days passed and Roberts checked the online portal for AU, which should have shown her results. Ten days later, after numerous calls, Roberts contacted a receptionist at AU.

“She says, ‘I think yours may have been one of the ones that was lost.’ I said, ‘What do you mean it was lost?’” Roberts said.

The 63-year-old said she wasn’t given any additional information about the lost test or the next steps to take.

Roberts said that, as a result, she doesn't know if she has COVID-19.

“No, no, I have no idea,” Roberts said. “Did I have it? I don’t know. Do I still have it? I don’t know. I’m just floored, absolutely floored.”

Christen Engle, associate vice president for communications at AU, said by phone that their lab capacity made it difficult to keep up with the 12,000 tests issued in the past two weeks.

“These labs are running at capacity that they’ve never run at before,” she said.

As test results started getting delayed, AU relocated tests from their Atlanta lab to a lab in Augusta in hopes of expediting the results. However, relocating the samples caused over 4,000 tests to be delayed even further and some tests were also lost.

“Thirty of those samples got lost somewhere between the testing site and the processing at the lab,” said Engle.

On the first weekend of May, AU brought in additional staff to contact 2,000 people with their test results. Engle said 2,200 people were still waiting for results. As for the 30 who had their samples lost, Engle said they were being contacted and told to get a re-swab at one of AU’s drive-thru sites and the results would be expedited.

“We want to apologize for the inconvenience,” Engle said over the phone.

To prevent further delays, AU re-opened their Atlanta lab and plan to open a second lab in Atlanta with more capacity for the tests.

Engle said she hopes this will be an encouraging sign to the public that they can still trust their tests and results with AU.

“The people that are getting tested now, we don’t expect a delay beyond the 72 hours which it normally takes,” said Engle.

As for Roberts, she said it would have been nice to be contacted by AU and told sooner that her results were lost. She is also upset over not knowing whether she had the virus.

“I mean, I didn’t eat for three days," she said. "I think I may have lost seven pounds!”

Roberts said she’s only left the house once for groceries and is finally starting to feel better. She is still deciding whether she will return to an AU testing site or just continue to stay home.

MORE HEADLINES

State-by-state look at how America is reopening from the coronavirus

'Profit off the pandemic': Homeowners fear fines, legal action from HOA for unkept yards

Georgia schools examine gameplan for budget cuts, reopening

Coronavirus in Georgia | Numbers show Fulton County now leads in deaths, cases