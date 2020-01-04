"The Bachelor" star Colton Underwood says he is feeling better and has rejoined his family after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Underwood told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest he had been in self-isolation for 14 days after being diagnosed.

"It was pretty aggressive for five days," Underwood said of the sickness. He said there was one day in particular that he was scared for the first time.

Underwood said his symptoms started with a mild headache and body aches, but it got serious when he woke up with soaked sheets from night sweats. Underwood said a cough followed along with shortness of breath.

"I felt like I had 20% access to my lungs," Underwood said.

Underwood said he was initially praying he had the flu and was trying to not overthink whether he had the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old former football player appeared as “The Bachelor” in 2019.

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 13, 2019 file photo, Colton Underwood from the reality series, "The Bachelor," appears during an interview in New York. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton, File)

AP