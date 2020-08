Violators will be told to wear a mask before being issued a fine up to $50.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — On the heels of Milledgeville passing a mask ordinance, Baldwin County has now followed suit.

In a special meeting Monday afternoon, Baldwin County leaders passed an order requiring face masks in public places as well as businesses.

The ordinance goes into effect Tuesday at 12 p.m.