BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — One of the ways officials say you can protect yourself and others from COVID-19 wearing a mask.

People living in Baldwin County will be required to wear a face covering inside county buildings.

The policy goes into effect starting Wednesday. Anyone going inside a county building has to wear a face covering. Exceptions are for children under 12 years old, and if you're eating or drinking.

They also provided social-distancing guidelines like limiting the number of people in elevators.

The policy does not apply to businesses or other indoor spaces.

Baldwin County Mask, Face Shield, Face Covering Guidance

Applicability: Everyone entering a county facility must wear a facial covering.

Children under the age of two (2) are not required to wear a facial covering. We encourage children between the ages of two (2) and twelve (12) to wear a facial covering.

Effective date: July 15, 2020

Baldwin County Responsibility

• Provide masks, face shields, or face coverings for employees.

• Provide accommodations for employees, contractors, customers and visitors if such accommodations are required by:

o State and federal disabilities laws if applicable, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) which protects people with disabilities from discrimination in employment and requires employers to engage in the interactive process for accommodations.

o State or federal labor laws.

o State and federal public accommodations laws that provide all persons with full and equal access to services, transportation, and facilities open to the public.

o OHA public health guidance if applicable.

• Post clear signs about the mask, face shield, or face covering requirements.

• Educate employees:

o On how to safely work and communicate with people who cannot wear masks, face shield, or face coverings.

o That they may need to remove a mask or face covering while communicating with an individual who needs to read lips or see facial expressions to communicate.

Public and Employee Responsibility

• Bring and wear a mask, face shield, or face covering unless the individual is under 12 years of age, except in the following situations:

o While eating or drinking.

o When at a business or in an indoor space open to the public and engaged in an activity that makes wearing a mask, face shield or face covering not feasible, such as strenuous physical exercise, or performers singing or playing an instrument if at least six (6) feet of distance is maintained from others.

• Request an accommodation to enable full and equal access to services, transportation, and facilities open to the public if the individual has a medical condition that makes it hard to breathe or a disability that prevents the individual from wearing a mask, face shield or face covering.

• Ride in elevator with no more than one other person.

• Provide documentation showing that the individual is exempted by a medical condition or disability.

• Wear a mask, face shield, or face covering in common areas such as restrooms and break rooms.

• Eat at his or her desk.

Doing Business with Baldwin County by Other Methods

You can do business with Baldwin County online or over the phone. Please visit our website at www.baldwincountyga.com and visit the different department website pages to see if your needs can be met without a face-to-face meeting and for office phone numbers. The following are some examples of tasks you can complete online or over the phone:

• Submit, pay for and receive building plans electronically.

• Pay your tags.

• Pay your water bill.

• Look up parcel data.

• Register to vote.

• Call for a Cart--New & Current Customers (478) 445-4237.

