BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County commissioners declared a State of Emergency Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the Georgia Department of Health reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

"The county must do everything it can to discourage people from passing the virus person to person," Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission Henry Craig said in a phone interview.

Craig says the declaration implements a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition to the curfew, he says he's asking residents to stay in their homes as much as possible and restaurants to limit access to 10 people at a time.

He says these are all preventative measures to reduce the spread.

"I have been in contact with Navicent Baldwin. We have adequate resources, we have adequate personnel, we have an adequate plan, but we can't overwhelm their resources," he said.

The declaration is in place until further notice.

The first Baldwin County case was reported Friday. North Central Health District says the person is not hospitalized and is isolated at home at this time.

The second case was reported over the weekend.

Baldwin County is not the only Central Georgia county to implement a curfew. Laurens County declared a State of Emergency last week, and they have the same curfew hours in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

