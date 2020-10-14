Bartow County sheriff says entire jail population under quarantine due to COVID-19

The sheriff says since some inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, he feels it's prudent to quarantine to prevent further spread.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said Wednesday that the entire population of the Bartow County Jail is being quarantined due to positive COVID-19 tests among some of the jail's population.

The quarantine is effective as of Wednesday, Millsap said in a release.

He that even though those who have tested positive have been largely asymptomatic, "we think it is prudent to quarantine to prevent the further spread."

In his announcement, Millsap said that people will still be able to do video visitation, telephone calls, and emails with those currently in custody.

The sheriff said that he has seen "mistruths that have been posted on social media in the last couple of days," and insists that he and his staff have been monitoring all inmates in the jail. Millsap said they have been testing and following the guidelines and recommendations from the state health department.

"We provide medical care to the inmates that far exceeds what most of them receive while they are not in custody," Millsap said in the statement.

Millsap cautioned relatives not to contact the sheriff's office to inquire about the status of loved ones in their custody, noting that due to HIPPA regulations, the sheriff's office is not permitted to release that information.

"If the inmate tests positive, they will be told the results of their test and they can share it with you if they wish," Millsap said in the statement.

Millsap again cautioned against believing everything disseminated on social media, indicating that some like to spread rumors.