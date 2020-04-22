MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's Board of Health voted unanimously to ask Governor Brian Kemp to rescind his order to reopen.

"I think (Georgia) fails to meet the gating criteria set by the feds" to reopen, said member Christopher Tsavatewa at a teleconferenced meeting Wednesday.

Another member, Macon-Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen, questioned whether easing restrictions on businesses now could lead to more required shutdowns in the future.

Tsavetewa said the state of COVID-19 is still "abysmal" and said "we could have waited some more time."

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas, also a board member, questioned the feasibility of monitoring businesses as they reopen to ensure they're following safety guidelines.

"I just don't see how it is possible to monitor any of these places that are reopening," she said.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Larry Schlesinger, who is not a board member but listened in to the meeting, said Governor Kemp's order to begin reopening "takes complete control from local government."

WMAZ's affiliate in Atlanta, 11Alive, confirmed yesterday "that mayors were not given advance notice of Governor Kemp's announcement. Instead, the state reached out to organizations like the Georgia Municipal Association to do it for them."

The Board of Health vote happened just before noon Wednesday. It was a 6-0 vote. Dr. Patrice Walker was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

