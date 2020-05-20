MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert plans to cut the county's budget due to the COVID-19 crisis. One way to do that is by furloughing recreation employees and keeping centers closed this summer. Wanya Reese found what this proposal could mean for rec centers throughout Macon.

During the summertime, rec centers are where kids can go to unwind and relax. This summer that might not be possible because of COVID-19 and big proposed budget cuts in Bibb County.

"That center had a great impact on my son and his ability to just adjust to life," Phillis Malone said.

Malone says the north Macon rec center helped shape her son, so when Malone heard about a proposed $660,000 savings cut to the program, she was shocked.

"It's going to have a negative effect on the youth, on the community -- not necessarily on the youth, but the community," Malone said

On Tuesday, Mayor Robert Reichert proposed furloughing recreation employees for 4 days each week from June to August. Reichert also announced that summer camps and pools would stay closed this year.

County Manager Keith Moffett says employees will work one day each week cleaning and planning activities for the fall, while recreation centers remain closed.

"It's unfortunate at this time we can't provide that service, but until we get a handle on the safety aspect of it, these are the decisions that we just have to make," Moffett said.

Moffett hopes recreation centers can reopen in September. In the meantime, Malone is working on ways to help the youth while rec centers remain closed.

"We work with other agencies and organizations to keep these young people afloat," Malone said.

Parks like Amerson, Lake Tobesofkee, Central City Park will stay open this summer since they have open space. BIbb County Commissioners are expected to approve the budget on June 9th.

