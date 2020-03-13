MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones posted a statement on the district's Facebook page Thursday night saying he has been in contact with local health officials, Macon-Bibb County government officials, and local hospitals to stay informed about the latest developments concerning COVID-19.

Jones says he will be meeting with principals and directors Friday to share what they know and detail their response plans. He will then meet with Board of Education members to keep them up to date.

He says, for now, there are no cases in Central Georgia and families should plan to send students to school Friday and next week.

