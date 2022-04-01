Bibb Schools to maintain safety protocols, encourage vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise

"We're going to continue to have the mask mandate in place for all staff and students, we will continue to social distance the 3 feet," Dr. Curtis Jones said.

MACON, Ga. — Students across Central Georgia are heading back to school this week as their winter break comes to an end.

Bibb County students are also returning to the classroom.

"Two years ago, we were the parents that took our kids out of school before school it even shut down," Becca Devens said.

Devens has two children enrolled in the Bibb County School District.

Juliet is in Pre-K, and Jack is in second grade.

"When we realized that COVID was not going away, once my husband and I were both vaccinated, we ended up finally sending both of our kids to school," Devens said.

Devens said she felt comfortable sending her kids back because of the safety protocols the district had in place.

"Luckily, Bibb County is requiring masks. I feel a lot safer being in Bibb County because of that," Devens said.

Those protocols will remain the same once students come back from winter break, due to the rise in COVID case numbers.

'The number for cases is starting to go up. Hospitalizations seem to be holding pretty steady, but they're increasing as well," Superintendent Curtis Jones said.

Jones says the number of cases in the district has also increased since the break started, and that they will be able to better monitor the number once students make their way back.

As of now, he says they are keeping their existing protocols in place.

"We're going to continue to have the mask mandate in place for all staff and students. We will continue to social distance the 3 feet. The new thing that we are adding, though, is that we're encouraging students and staff to get the vaccine," Jones said.

Jones also says they will be giving students and staff members the opportunity to get tested once a week.

Superintendent Jones says the district will continue to monitor case numbers and adjust protocols if needed.

We also reached out to other school districts in Central Georgia to see if they've updated their protocols.

Houston and Peach county schools updated their quarantine guidelines following the CDC's new changes.