MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is holding a briefing Tuesday to discuss its response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Superintendent Curtis Jones is speaking at 4 p.m.

A release from Bibb County schools says the purpose of the briefing is to provide clarity and transparency regarding the district's response to the virus.

There are still no reported cases of COVID-19 in Central Georgia at this time.

Representatives from the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency and the North Central Health District will speak at the briefing, too.

The Department of Public Health's North Central Health District says people should follow these basic prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Click here for more information about the district's response to the new coronavirus.

