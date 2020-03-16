MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools has made the decision to close their doors indefinitely, due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a release sent from the school district, the closure will start Tuesday, and students and teachers will be participating in eLearning from then on.

Students and staff are still expected to come to school Monday, in order to receive the proper instructions and assignments, the release says.

Information will be sent home with students about eLearning and how to access it, according to the school district.

The release says more details will come out through an automated call later Monday morning.

This comes after their decision to close starting Wednesday of this week, but they've now bumped that up to Tuesday.

For a full list of school closures and event cancellations, click here.

