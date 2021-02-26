On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced teachers and staff members can start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on March 8th.

MACON, Ga. — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp announced that teachers and staff members can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 8th. The Bibb County School District says they already have a plan and place and some teachers have already said they want the vaccine.

"It really feels so great to have the kids here," Chorus teacher Luke Roberson said.

Roberson teaches at Howard High School and says in-person learning makes teaching a little easier, so he welcomes the news of teachers getting vaccinated if it means returning to normal.

"I hope that soon, that I can get the vaccine, anything that can allow me to do my part and keep everyone safe," Roberson said.

While Roberson is on board, it took some persuading for Miller Magnet science teacher Jessica Peacock.

"Well, to be honest, I was initially on the fence about it, but a few things have happened that have changed my mind," Peacock said.

Peacock says she was hesitant after a family member had side effects from the vaccine, but she realized it could keep her and her students safe.

"And the fact is these kids need to be in school, I believe we can get to that point if enough teachers are vaccinated," Peacock said.

Bibb County School leaders are already working with the North-Central Health District and the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon to get teachers vaccinated.

"We surveyed our staff, I compiled those lists, send them in and they work with scheduling," Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs Jamie Cassady said.

Cassady says out of about 3,400 of their staff members about 1,600 have said they want the vaccine.

"We are excited, we understand the importance of schools being opened," Cassady said.