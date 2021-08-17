Bibb County trials on hold for August due to COVID-19 concerns

According to a news release, Judge Howard Simms suspended all jury trials for the month until it is deemed safe to resume them.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video is of Judge Howard Simms addressing the lack of jurors in Bibb County.

Trials in Bibb County are now on hold for the month of August due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.

“Our office will always place the prosecution of violent crimes as its top priority. During this suspension, our office will work with the Public Defenders’ office, and Defense attorneys to seek resolutions for non-violent offenders to be presented to the court for approval and final disposition,” District Attorney Anita Howard said in the release.

Jury trials will continue in Peach County.