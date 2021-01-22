MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District has announced dates for students and staff to return to school for in-person learning in February.

According to a Facebook post on the district's page, Bibb Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones announced a plan to safely resume classes at the Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. The release says staff will return on Thursday, February 11, and students will be back in class on the following Thursday, February 18. These dates are flexible based on community spread of COVID-19.