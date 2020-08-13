Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones says the decision will be reevaluated at the end of October.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education has announced that all classes will be held online for the first 8 weeks.

Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones made the announcement in a presentation Thursday night. Jones says the decision will be reevaluated at the end of October.

All meals for students will pre-ordered online, and parents can either pick up meals from the bus stop or do curbside pickup.