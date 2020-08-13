MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education has announced that all classes will be held online for the first 8 weeks.
Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones made the announcement in a presentation Thursday night. Jones says the decision will be reevaluated at the end of October.
All meals for students will pre-ordered online, and parents can either pick up meals from the bus stop or do curbside pickup.
The first day of school is September 9, and all extracurricular and athletic activities have been delayed.