Bibb students to return to in-person learning on September 20

According to a news release from the Bibb County School District Tuesday, the decision was made based on flattening COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County students will be returning to in-person learning starting September 20.

According to a news release from the Bibb County School District Tuesday, the decision was made based on flattening COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The district implemented virtual learning for all students on September 7.

The release says the district will take various measures to keep students and staff safe, including mandating masks, encouraging vaccinations, and improving air quality. In addition, they will begin adding weekly COVID-19 testing, which is expected to be in place by mid-October.

Bibb Schools will resume in-person instruction on Monday, September 20. Please continue to be successful with asynchronous learning this week! https://www.smore.com/kr12e-bibb-resuming-in-person-classes Posted by Bibb County School District on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

About 75% of staff has been vaccinated, according to the release.