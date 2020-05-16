MACON, Ga. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia launched "Operation Summer Help" Friday. It's an effort to help Central Georgia families find safe childcare options during the pandemic.

Potential caregivers can apply to be placed on a Big Brothers Big Sisters Caregiver List. Families can access the caregiver list free of charge.

Caregivers who apply will complete an application process similar to the one volunteers complete, along with a background check and basic training.

President and CEO Betsy Fitzgerald says this new program hits close to home for her.

"As a parent myself, I am very worried about what's happening and how I can take care of my child when I'm supposed to be working, and I know that all of my staff are very happy and proud to be able to provide this service," Fitzgerald said.

Interested caregivers ages 16 and above may request an application by texting SUMMERHELP to 478-228-8449.

An application fee of $40 is required to cover agency costs to process applications, background checks, and training.

