All parents of students who may have been exposed have been notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley County Schools said Friday a student who attended face-to-face instruction tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, all parents of students who may have been exposed have been notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days. The post also says that the school will be in contact with the Department of Public Health and will be updating a public portal on their website in an effort to be transparent about COVID-19 cases.

This comes after Bleckley County viewers sent us pictures of a paper from the Bleckley Schools reopening plans, stating that the school district will not be reporting any positive COVID-19 cases. Instead, it would be left up to the state Department of Public Health.

We spoke to Superintendent Steve Smith and asked him if the district would be transparent about positive cases in the school, and he says it is true, they will be transparent with families.