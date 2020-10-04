ATLANTA — If you happened to be out in Atlanta Thursday, you might have noticed blue lights beaming from come of the city's well-known landmarks.

The gesture and moment of solidarity were to honor healthcare workers and others who have been on the frontlines - daily - helping us fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a part of the #LightItBlue campaign. The hashtag trended on social media as others posted photos of buildings across the nation that were lit blue.

In Atlanta, lights shined from the amphitheater at Centennial Olympic Park. And if you looked into the sky, you could see blue illuminating from Skyview Atlanta.

Other places like the WeWork building and the College Football Hall of Fame also had blue lights. And it was the same sight at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and many other buildings.

At Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves switched out its marquee signage to say "Thank you frontline workers." They also lit the park's canopy LED lights in blue.

A spokesperson the Braves plan on doing this every Thursday to shine a light on hospital workers, firefighters, police departments, EMTs, grocery store workers, the Georgia National Guard, and others who are leading the way in helping all of us during the pandemic.

RELATED: ‘It’s not right for me…to sit on the sidelines’: Retired nurse returns to ICU to help fight COVID-19

Photos | Atlanta goes blue to honor healthcare workers

RELATED: Applause erupts from Midtown balconies every night as a 'thank you' to healthcare workers, first responders

Travelers at the world's busiest airport were also greeted with blue lights.

"Tonight, as a demonstration of our gratitude, we honor your courage and dedication by joining #LightItBlue and landmarks across the U.S. to shine light on those who are working tirelessly every day," a tweet from Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Georgia State tweeted that they normally "#LightItBlue to celebrate wins, but they did it Thursday to say thank you.





11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

OTHER HEADLINES

White House says no 'surprise' bills for COVID-19 patients

When will sports fans feel safe in stadiums again?

Georgia woman celebrates 101st birthday!

Georgia National Guard actively trying to 'crush the curve' of COVID-19