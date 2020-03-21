LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — After two people tested positive for the coronavirus in Dublin, Laurens County leaders declared a state of emergency Thursday.

The declaration included a curfew.

"It is not a fun decision. Nobody in the hospitality industry likes it, but it is the reality of it," chef and owner of The Company Supply Richard Mascaro said.

On Thursday, Mascaro decided to close The Company Supply restaurant in Dublin.

He is following the lead of other businesses in the county that are closing due to COVID-19 concerns.

Company Supply Update on CoSup's Operations! 1. We are focusing on pick-up and del... ivery(no dine in). Our full menu will be available for the time being. Pick Up/To Go -You know the drill if you think it will suck as delivery, don't order it.

"I want my community and my people to have a place to come to in a couple of weeks, months, or however long this goes and I had to be strategic in the way that I did it," Mascaro said.

Mascaro says he considered closing before commissioners declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

The declaration prevents non-essential travel from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the county.

"The curfew is for everybody in the county," Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said.

Dean says, across the county, everyone followed the rules of the curfew Thursday night, staying inside and off the streets.

"We have the authority under this declaration, it is the county ordinance, to stop traffic and put curfews in effect. It's just going to be a county ordinance or citation, and after we get back, we may review and see if some of these citations need to be dropped," Dean said.

Under the curfew, you can travel to and from work, but you can't attend social gatherings with ten or more people.

RELATED: Laurens County declares state of emergency, curfew after confirmed COVID-19 case

Law enforcement said no citations were issued Thursday night in the City of Dublin and Laurens County.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases climbs to 485

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.