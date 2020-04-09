The governor says he is asking Georgians to do four things that will help stop the spread.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia first lady, Marty Kemp, embarked on a statewide tour Friday to encourage COVID best practices ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.

The governor's aim was to reinforce his message to do "Four Things for Fall" that will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Those four things include wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing hands and following public health guidelines that have been issued by his office and the Department of Public Health.

Kemp's tour comes at the start of the holiday weekend, as Georgia continues to see a sustained downward trend in the number of cases. But, if Georgians behave like they did for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July Weekends, those gains could crumble with another spike in cases.

"This progress can be erased very quickly, if we grown complacent and ignore the guidance and public safety measures we have in place," Kemp said.

While Kemp is still receiving flack for not instituting a statewide mask mandate, the governor encouraged everyone to be responsible.

"There's also people that don't need a government mandate to do the right thing, and that's why I'm here today asking people to be part of the solution, not part of the problem and follow those four simple guidelines," Kemp said.

The flyaround tour set out from DeKalb Airport at 7:30 a.m. this morning and included stops to Valdosta, Savannah and Augusta.