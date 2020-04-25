BYRON, Ga. — For the last month, members of the Dance Collective Dance Studio in Byron have tuned into classes online with Madeleine Hall, or Miss Maddie, as they call her.

"We teach all genres from ballet, jazz, tap. We also do hip-hop and musical theater," says Hall.

Three days a week, kids ages from 3 to 20 log on to Zoom to practice their dance routines.

"We have Zoom classes going on Mondays and Tuesdays and Thursdays that gives students an outlet to let me come in and teach them," she says.

If you're not in the class, Hall still posts instruction videos on YouTube and Facebook for free. For adults, there's yoga, too.

"The cool thing about the Zoom classes and what Miss Maddie and her family are doing is they allow them to have a few minutes before each class to visit, to catch up with each other, because they are a family at the studio," says Tara Joyner Haussler.

Haussler has a 15-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son enrolled in the virtual academy.

"It's just been a light in our lives, in our days and weeks," she says.

She says these classes have helped her kids stay disciplined and stay in shape, all thanks to their teacher.

"I have two different skills of dancers, and she meets both of them where they are and encourages them to shine on the stage. I just want to thank her for encouraging them to shine in our own home."

Hall says there are over 350 people signed up for the virtual academy.

To watch videos for free, check out the Dance Collective Facebook and YouTube pages.

