ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While we're practicing social distancing, many of us aren't driving.

AAA has five tips to keep your car maintained while it's sitting idle, so you don't run into problems when you get back on the road.

1. Battery Life: Start your car up every few days to keep your battery charged. Let the engine run for a few minutes to recharge it, then turn it back off.

2. Tire Pressure: Add an extra 10 psi of pressure to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming. Move the car periodically to change which part of the tire is bearing the weight.

3. Windshield Wipers: Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won't get stuck to the glass.

4. Parking Brake: Don't use your parking brake for an extended period of time. It can freeze your parking brake, rust the rotors or distort your drums. If you have a manual transmission, put the car in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.

5. Sun Shade: Use sunshades on any windows that receive direct sunlight to prevent the UV rays from deteriorating your dashboard and steering wheel.

Floridians already seem to be following the governor's safer-at-home order and staying off the roads. The demand for gas in Florida has dropped as much as 50 percent compared to this time last year, according to the Florida Petroleum and Marketers Association.

